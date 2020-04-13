Police still trying to determine if body in barrel belongs to Venezuelan wife

-suspect continues to deny involvement in missing spouse’s disappearance, murder

Although policemen have arrested a labourer in connection with the decomposed body found stuffed inside of a barrel three days ago in Berbice, believed to be the man’s missing reputed wife, the suspect continues to deny any involvement in the woman’s murder.

According to a police source, investigators are currently trying to ascertain whether the battered body discovered is that of the 24-year-old Venezuelan woman.

However, it is believed that the suspect killed his lover after a heated argument and placed her body inside of the blue barrel, before dumping it into the trench that separates Hampshire and Belvedere villages, Berbice.

The suspect had been arrested two days ago, hiding under the Canje bridge, by cops who had begun a search for him hours after the gruesome discovery, based on reports from persons in his village.

After the shocking discovery of the decomposed body, residents in the area began speculating about the woman’s identity.

A few of them approached the police with information that the suspect and his female partner recently had a heated argument some days ago and raised concerns that they did not notice the woman around the area since.

The suspect’s wife was last seen in a striped white and green dress around mid-day on April 9; the type of clothing that the decomposed body is said to have been clad with.

Investigations into the matter are currently ongoing as the suspect remains in custody.