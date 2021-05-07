Police Wanted Bulletin

Adolph Joseph is wanted for murder committed on Roy Ross which occurred between April 4, 2021 and April 5, 2021.

The police, in a release on Friday (today) is asking anyone with information that may lead to the arrest of Adolph Joseph is asked to contact the police on telephone numbers 227-2603, 226-6978, 226-6221, 219-3252, 227-1149, 225-8196, 268-2328, 268-2298/2222, 226-7065, 911 or the nearest police station.

All information will be treated with the strictest confidence.

NAME: ADOLPH JOSEPH

ALIAS: “BLACK BOY”

DATE OF BIRTH: 2002/03/22

RACE: MIXED RACE

LAST KNOWN ADDRESS: SWAN SQUATTING AREA, LINDEN/

SOESDYKE HIGHWAY

OFFENCE: MURDER

VICTIM: ROY ROSS

DATE OF INCIDENT: BETWEEN 2021/04/04 AND 2021/04/05

PLACE OF INCIDENT: SWAN LINDEN SOESDYKE, HIGHWAY