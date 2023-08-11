POLICEMAN ALLEGEDLY CHOKE SLAMS WOMAN – SAYS ‘I LET MY FRUSTRATION OUT ON THE WRONG PERSON’

A disturbing incident involving a policeman allegedly choke-slamming a woman over a disagreement has come to light, highlighting the concerning issue of police conduct and the use of excessive force.

According to the report, the altercation began over a minor disagreement between the officer and the woman. It’s unclear what exactly led to the escalation, but the situation quickly turned violent when the policeman allegedly used a choke-slam maneuver on the woman.

After the incident, the policeman expressed remorse, stating, “I let my frustration out on the wrong person; I am sorry.” However, this apology may do little to assuage the concerns of the victim or the general public, especially considering the severity of the alleged assault. Travis Chase has the details.

