A Police man was assaulted on Tuesday night after a misunderstanding occurred at the Namah Shop in La Grange Public Road West Bank Demerara. The 32 year old police man said that he was at the shop when the unidentifiable man assaulted him with a gun after a misunderstanding in the shop. He further told police, the gun man later fled the scene in a white motorcar bearing identifiable number plates. Investigation is currently in progress.

