Policeman robbed by knife-wielding bandit on Water Street

UPDATE: Suspect arrested by Police.

A policeman on Friday morning was robbed of a number of articles by an identifiable male, who was armed with a knife.

According to a release by the police, the 38-year-old man was on Water Street about 6:45hrs when he was approached from behind by a male armed with a knife. The two began to scuffle, before falling to the ground where the suspect cut away the haversack with 1 black Croal cellular phone valued at $12, 000, and 1 uniform valued at $18,000 after which he made good his escape.

Efforts are being made to locate the suspect as the investigation continues.