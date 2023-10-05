Infertility cases have risen in Guyana, and endocrinologist Dr. Yaquelin Ricardo is highlighting the need for improved education, awareness, and data concerning Polycystic Ovary Syndrome and infertility in the country. For more information, check out this report by Kerese Gonsalves.
POLYCYSTIC OVARY SYNDROME, THE MOST COMMON CAUSE OF INFERTILITY IN GUYANA
