PONZI SCHEME ACCUSED REMANDED TO JAIL

Lawyers representing a businessman and his wife accused of operating a Ponzi scheme are of the view that the accusations against the two are matters for a civil court and not a criminal court. Both the
businessman and his wife have been remanded to jail. Travis Chase was at the courthouse and he reports now.

