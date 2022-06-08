Popular Tik Toker Arrested After CANU Ranks find cocaine hidden inside religious item

Popular Guyanese “Tik-Toker” Lisa Ramnarine, a 23-year-old woman from Hague, West Coast Demerara, has landed herself in hot water after she busted in connection with the discovery of cocaine inside a religious item.

On Wednesday, a press release from the Customs Anti Narcotics Unit (CANU) noted that Ramnarine acting on information intercepted a parcel containing a Hindu havan kunt, as well as other religious items, at DHL Headquarters, 50 E Fifth Street, Albertown, Georgetown.

Officers examined the items and discovered a hidden compartment within the Kunt, which was suspected to contain narcotic was taken into custody on Tuesday after the cocaine was intercepted at DHL’s Headquarters.

The sender’s information retrieved from the package led to the arrest of the 23 year old woman.

CANU said it dismantled the item in her Ramnarine’s presence and found 540 grams of the substance which later tested positive for cocaine.

Investigations are ongoing.