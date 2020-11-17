Pork-knocker dead after land “slides over” him in mining pit

A 26-year-old Pork-knocker lost his life while working in a mining pit after a piece of land allegedly slid over and covered his body for over an hour.

The dead man has been identified as Erroll Ramitt also known as “Tushi” of Tum Basin, Port Kaituma, North West District (NWD), Region One (Barima-Waini).

HGP Nightly understands that the incident took place around 14:30h on Sunday at the Arena Backdam, NWD.

Reports are that Ramitt was in the mining pit operating the “marrack” engine when a piece land of slid and covered him.

Immediately following the incident, the man’s colleagues commenced digging to pull him from underneath, however, it took them about an hour to locate him.

When they saw him, the appeared to be lifeless, and police ranks were quickly summoned to the scene.

According to the police , Ramitt’s body was transported to the Port Kaituma Hospital and pronounced dead by a Doctor on duty before being taken to the Port Kaituma Mortuary where it awaits a Post Mortem Examination (PME).

Investigations into the matter are in progress.