Pork-knocker shot to shoulder by security guard

A 29-year-old pork-knocker is now nursing a gunshot wound to his shoulder after he was allegedly shot on Tuesday (yesterday) by a security guard attached to the Onkar Persaud Security Company while he (pork-knocker) was walking past the location where the security guard was on duty at that time.

The injured man has been identified as 29-year-old Kurt Walcott of Queenstown village, Essequibo Coast.

HGP Nightly News understands that the shooting took place around 09:00h at the OKU Backdam, Region Seven (Cuyuni-Mazaruni).

According to a police statement, the suspect provides security for a mining operation in OKU Backdam and was armed with one (1) .223 Smith and Wesson Rifle on the date of the alleged incident.

“According to the victim about the time mentioned he was passing by the said mining operations when he heard a loud explosion and simultaneously felt a burning in his left shoulder. He then realised that he had been shot to his left shoulder. He was brought out to Bartica Public Hospital where he is presently being treated.”

The suspect was arrested and placed in custody and his firearm was lodged.

Investigators stated that attempts to question him proved futile “as he has so far refused to respond to questioning.”

An investigation is underway.