A 24-year-old porknocker will be spending the night in the lockups after he was nabbed by the cops with 20 grammes of cannabis.

The man, who hails from 111 Miles Mahdia, Region Eight (Potaro-Siparuni) was arrested today around 11:00h by police ranks conducting a mobile patrol in the area.

He is presently in police custody pending charges for having possession of the illegal substance.