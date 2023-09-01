PORKNOCKER CHARGED WITH MURDER OF DE KINDEREN, MAN

After a brutal incident involving the beating and chopping to death of a man during an altercation in De Kenderen, West Coast Demerara, a 29-year-old Porknocker has been charged with the offense. Tiana Cole offers more details on this development in her report.
