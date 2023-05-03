Porknocker stabbed to death at ‘Jaw Bone’ Backdam; Suspect assaulted by public-spirited persons

A 24-year-old Porknocker was on Monday stabbed to death at Jaw Bone Backdam, North West District (NWD), while being in a hammock with the female the suspect shared an intimate relationship with.

The dead man has been identified as Kwasi Michelle of Hyde Park, Timehri, East Bank Demerara (EBD).

HGP Nightly News understands that the suspect, who has been identified as Quason Frank, 27, called ‘Lethem Man,’ and Michelle shared an intimate relationship with a 16-year-old female school drop-out of Baramita, NWD.

Reports are that at about 00:30h, Frank and the female had a misunderstanding, after which she went to Michelle’s camp to sleep with him in his hammock.

At about 02:00 h, she felt an impact on her head, and when she looked up, she saw the suspect armed with a sharp object in his hand, which he allegedly used to stab the victim in his left side chest and right hand.

The victim ran away from his camp and collapsed on Jaw Bone Landing, where public-spirited persons assisted him to the Baramita Health Centre, and he was pronounced dead on arrival by a Doctor.

The body was later escorted to the Port Kaituma Mortuary, awaiting a Post Mortem Examination (PME).

Meanwhile, Frank was nabbed and assaulted by members of the public and handed over to the Police. He was placed in custody and has since admitted to his involvement in the alleged murder of the victim. Investigations are ongoing.

