Porknocker who was reported “dead” after row over ‘stolen’ gun , still alive

–police discover “dead man” rocking himself in hammock

Contrary to reports, the 24-year-old porknocker who was reported in other sections of the media as being dead after receiving a sound beating from a female over a missing firearm, is alive and well.

The man who was said to be murdered is Vanir Nasio of the Paramakatoi village, North Pakaraimas, Region Eight (Potaro-Siparuni).

According to the Guyana Police Force (GPF) Public Relations Department, although the man was physically assaulted by the 23-year-old female suspect at Siparuni Backdam, he was not killed.

Reports are that on Sunday afternoon around 14:30h, Nasio and the suspect had been working alongside each other on a four (4) inch land dredge and when the porknocker returned to their camp, the woman accused him of stealing her gun.

Nasio denied the allegation which led to a heated argument between the two. It was during the row that the 23-year-old female allegedly dealt Nasio several kicks and cuffs about his body and left the area.

The injured porknocker then left the camp in the company of a female miner to obtain medical attention at Mabura village.

It is unclear whether he actually received treatment from any health facility, but when investigators turned up at the site where the altercation occurred, Nasio was found rocking himself inside a hammock.

