PORT KAITUMA MINER STABBED TO DEATH

Police are investigating the murder of Joseph Calistro, 26, a miner of Port Kaituma, NWD which occurred on Sunday February 23, 2020 at 14 Miles, NWD. The murder was allegedly committed by a 25 -year -old miner, of Port Kaituma NWD, who has since been detained.

Investigations revealed that Calistro and the suspect were imbibing at a shop when the Calistro reportedly became intoxicated and wanted to fight the suspect. The suspect tried to avoid him and walked away but was pursued and assaulted by Calistro who was said to be armed with a pair of scissors. The suspect reportedly became annoyed, disarmed the Calistro and stabbed him in the middle of the chest and his right arm with the scissors.

Calistro was taken to the Arakara Health Centre and was treated about 01:00h the following day and was sent away. He returned to the said facility hours later with a breathing problem and succumbed while he was receiving oxygen.

The body is presently at the Port Kaituma Hospital mortuary awaiting a post mortem examination.