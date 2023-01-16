Porter, 18, dies after being stabbed at Baramita; suspect in custody

Police are probing the alleged murder of 18-year-old Ryan Henry, a Porter of Log Hill, Baramita, North West District (N.W.D).

Officials from the Baramita Health Centre told Police that Henry was taken to the health institution at about 03:15 h today by public-spirited persons after he was observed with a stab wound in his abdomen. 

The 18-year-old received treatment but succumbed to his injury at about 06:25 h.

“Efforts made by the ranks of the Baramita Police Station resulted in the apprehension of the primary suspect, who is in custody,” Police said. Investigations are ongoing.

