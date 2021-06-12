Porter allegedly drowns after attempting to swim across Barima River

A 22-year-old truck Porter is now dead after he allegedly drowned while trying to get across the Barima River following a period of heavy rainfall which had prevented him and his crew on their boat from completing their tasks.

Dead is Franklyn Benjamin of Four Miles, Port Kaituma, Region One (Barima-Waini), whose body was fished out of the Barima River, North West District (NWD) on Friday (yesterday).

According to a police statement, the now deceased was employed as a Porter on a truck and he assisted in delivering food supplies and fuel to various backdams.

On Monday around 06:00h, Benjamin and his crew left Port Kaituma to deliver food supplies and fuel in the backdam(s) as is the norm, and some two (2) days after their departure, the arrived at the Barima River, where they stopped their journey for while in light of the water being “high” and this prevented them from crossing.

“They waited for another two days for the water to recede but continuous heavy rainfall prevented same. Out of frustration, on 10/06/2021 (Thursday) about 17:30 hours the deceased attempted to swim across the said river which is about 65 feet in width, with heavy water current. Whilst in the middle of the river the deceased shouted for help and his crew members attempted to but their efforts were futile.”

Benjamin’s body went under the water and he did not surface.

He was fished out of the water by his crew members and escorted to Port Kaituma District Hospital, where he was pronounced death by the doctor on duty.

Investigations are ongoing.