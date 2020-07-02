Porter reportedly falls off tractor, dies after being ran over along trail

A 44-year-old porter is now dead after he fell off a tractor he was working on and was run over by the vehicle in the Batocari trail, Mazaruni District, Region Seven (Cuyuni-Mazaruni).

Dead is Leonard Henry of Moruca village, North West District, Region One (Barima-Waini).

The fatal incident took place on Tuesday around 09:30h when the man, along with two other porters, had been travelling in motor tractor (# 21376).

Reports are that the tractor was proceeding East along the Botacari trail transporting three porters, with Henry seated on the left side. While the men were travelling, the now dead man reportedly fell off the tractor and landed between the left side wheels.

The motor tractor then ran over the man on the trail but he allegedly “got up and went back on” the tractor to continue the journey to the men’s camp in the Botacari Mining District.

According to his co-workers, Henry then “went and slept” and it was not until yesterday (Wednesday) he was discovered dead in his hammock.

HGP Nightly News was told that around 06:00h Henry’s motionless body was found by one of the workers at the camp who then raised an alarm.

The matter was then reported to the Sherima Police Station a few hours later and ranks escorted the now deceased to the Bartica Regional Hospital where he was pronounced dead on arrival.

The driver of the motor tractor is currently in police custody as investigations into the matter continue.