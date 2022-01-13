POST-MORTEM REVEALS CRUSHING INJURIES KILLED SPECIAL CORPORAL DAWN BOOKER

A post-mortem examination was conducted earlier today on the body of Special Corporal, Dawn Booker and revealed that she died as a result of crushing injuries to the chest.

The post-mortem examination was undertaken by government pathologist Dr Nehaul Singh at the Memorial Gardens Mortuary where two of the deceased’s aunts identified the body.

The body has since been handed over to relatives for burial.

The deceased was killed in an accident earlier this week on Monday 10 January 2022 as she rode her bicycle along the La Penitence Public Road in Georgetown, when she was struck down by a motor lorry bearing the registration GNN 5584.

At the time of the accident, the lorry was being driven by a 26 year old male from Section B, No 47 Village, Corentyne Berbice. Investigations are still ongoing however no charges have been laid against the driver of the lorry at this time.