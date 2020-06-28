Poultry farmer arrested after cops find him with unlicensed gun, ammo

A 60-year-old poultry farmer has landed himself in hot water after he was caught with an illegal firearm, live rounds and spent ammunition at his home today.

Reports are that around 09:55h, police ranks who were acting on information swooped down at a farm house located at Babu John, Port Mourant, Corentyne, Berbice where they made the discovery.

During a search, the ranks found an unlicensed revolver with two (2) live rounds and four (4) spent .38 ammunition on a table.

The 60-year-old suspect who hails from Clifton Settlement, Corentyne, Berbice is presently in police custody and assisting with the investigation.