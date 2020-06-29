Poultry farmer placed on $400,000 bail for illegal gun, ammo

The 60-year-old poultry farmer who was nabbed with an illegal firearm and matching ammumition yesterday was hauled before the Court and placed on $400,000 bail.

Charan ‘Suresh’ Guman of Clifton Settlement, Corentyne, Berbice, appeared before Magistrate Renita Singh at the Whim Magistrate’s Court where he was slapped with two charges : possession of a firearm without a licence and possession of ammunition without a licence.

He pleaded “not guilty” to both charges and was granted bail in the sum of $200,000 on each.

He was also ordered by the Magistrate to lodge his passport .

Guman’s cases have been postponed to August 17, 2020 for a ‘Report’.

Reports are that on Sunday (yesterday) around 09:55h, police ranks who were acting on information swooped down at a farm house located at Babu John, Port Mourant, Corentyne, Berbice where they made the discovery.

During a search, the ranks found an unlicensed revolver with two (2) live rounds and four (4) spent .38 ammunition on a table.