“PPP ASLEEP AT THE WHEEL WHILE OUR REFUGEES GET OUT OF CONTROL” – NORTON

On Tuesday, the Opposition criticized the government’s “inept” handling of the increasing influx of Venezuelans into Guyana. They argue that the Ali-led Administration must act before the situation escalates. Shemar Alleyen provides more details in his report.
