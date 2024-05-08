Wednesday, May 8, 2024
PPP/C CONGRESS SKIT MOCKING TEACHERS PROTEST, IT IS NOTHING TO LAUGH ABOUT – GTU

By Hgp Nightly News Staff
The Guyana Teachers Union (GTU) has expressed serious concerns over a skit performed by delegates from the recently concluded People’s Progressive Party/Civic Candidates Congress. The GTU has criticized the skit as discriminatory, reckless, and irresponsible, indicating that it is not a laughing matter but a serious issue of concern. This response highlights tensions between the political and educational sectors, pointing to deeper issues of respect and representation. In his report, Travis Chase explores the specifics of the skit, the GTU’s grievances, and the broader implications of this controversy.

