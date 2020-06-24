PPP C FILES LEAVE OF EXTENSION TO CCJ IN LIGHT OF APPEAL COURTS’ DECISION ON MONDAY

General secretary of the PPP/C and leader of the opposite Bharrat Jagdeo believes the Caribbean court of justice has jurisdiction to pronounce on the court of Appeal’s ruling which was submitted on Monday…Attorney General Basil Williams and attorney at Law
Mayo Robertson disagrees. Wendell Badree reports.

