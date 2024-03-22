PPP/C GOV’T EXPOSED DURING UN HEARING- LEADER OF THE OPPOSITION

During a press briefing on Thursday, Opposition Leader Aubrey Norton remarked that the ongoing review of Guyana by the United Nations Human Rights Commission has laid bare the true nature of the governing People’s Progressive Party/Civic (PPP/C) Government. Norton described the situation as a straightforward instance of politics and pretense by the PPP/C, indicating deep-seated issues within the current administration as perceived by the opposition. Dacia Richards provides further details in her report.

