Friday, March 22, 2024
HomeNewsPPP/C GOV’T EXPOSED DURING UN HEARING- LEADER OF THE OPPOSITION
NewsPolitics

PPP/C GOV’T EXPOSED DURING UN HEARING- LEADER OF THE OPPOSITION

By Hgp Nightly News Staff
0
26

During a press briefing on Thursday, Opposition Leader Aubrey Norton remarked that the ongoing review of Guyana by the United Nations Human Rights Commission has laid bare the true nature of the governing People’s Progressive Party/Civic (PPP/C) Government. Norton described the situation as a straightforward instance of politics and pretense by the PPP/C, indicating deep-seated issues within the current administration as perceived by the opposition. Dacia Richards provides further details in her report.

Previous article
‘WE ARE AT AN INTERESTING STAGE’ – ATTORNEY DARREN WADE, AS ATTORNEYS FOR THE GTU/GOV’T BELIEVE REPRESENTATION HAS BEEN JUSTIFIED
Next article
UNIVERSITY OF GUYANA’S CAREER AND JOB FAIR 2024 SEEKS TO BRIDGE ACADEMIA AND INDUSTRY
Hgp Nightly News Staff
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisment -

Most Popular

Load more

Recent Comments

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

© HGPTV 2024

MORE STORIES

CITIZENS WHO SPEAK AGAINST CORRUPTION MUST BE FULLY PROTECTED – OPPOSITION...

GECOM COMMISSIONERS TO MEET ON SUNDAY