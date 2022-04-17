PPP/C in Easter message says that Easter like many other National Holidays helps realize One Guyana goal

Easter, like many of our national holidays, transcends religious boundaries. Guyanese from all backgrounds participate in the traditional kite-flying and other family-related activities and interact at various vantage points epitomizing the true spirit of our “One Guyana”.

It is foremost a very sacred time for Christians across the world marking the resurrection of Jesus Christ.

Easter also provides many pertinent lessons for all humanity through its teachings of tolerance, humility, love and respect for others while offering an abundance of hope that one will rise despite being confronted with insurmountable challenges.

It is that hope that gives meaningful purpose to all mankind for both personal and societal advancement.

On this auspicious occasion, the People’s Progressive Party (PPP) takes this opportunity to extend Easter Greetings to all Guyanese especially our brothers and sisters within the Christian community both here and in the Diaspora.

At this time, our Party urges reflection on the significance of this sacred occasion given its pertinent messages and the importance it can play in helping to realize universal peace and brotherhood among all.

Despite the removal of the COVID-19 restrictions, we urge all to act with the greatest sense of responsibility during celebrations.

Once again Happy Easter to all!

