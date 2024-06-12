Thursday, June 13, 2024
PPP/C IS A DICTATORSHIP AND HAS AN AUTHORITARIAN REGIME – NORTON

By Hgp Nightly News Staff
Opposition Leader Aubrey Norton has dismissed claims by Guyana’s Vice President that the Peoples’ National Congress Reform (PNC/R) party is unfit to govern due to internal conflicts. Norton asserted that the PNC/R remains the preferred choice over what he described as the dictatorial Peoples’ Progressive Party/Civic. Dacia Richards will provide more details in this report.

