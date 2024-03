In an alarming incident, a PPP/C Councilor reportedly fired his weapon in frustration after finding his driveway blocked, causing individuals celebrating Phagwah, the Hindu festival of colors, to flee in panic. This act of aggression, especially during a time meant for joy and community celebration, has raised serious concerns about safety and the responsible use of firearms by public officials. Travis Chase offers a comprehensive report on the incident and its aftermath.

