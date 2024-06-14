Friday, June 14, 2024
‘PPP IS NOT PROTECTING THE MOHAMMEDS’ VP JAGDEO; GOV’T WRITES THE IRS AND THE FBI SEEKING INFORMATION

By Hgp Nightly News Staff
The Government of Guyana has contacted the United States’ Internal Revenue Service and the Federal Bureau of Investigation, seeking additional information regarding allegations of gold smuggling and tax evasion involving the Mohameds family. Travis Chase will provide more details.

