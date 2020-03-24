NewsPolitics PPP PLANS TO RECOGNIZE IRFAAN AS PRESIDENT OF GUYANA March 24, 2020 1 679 Facebook Twitter Google+ Pinterest WhatsApp If President David Granger returns to office, the People’s Progressive Party will not recognize him as president rather, they will acknowledge Irfaan Ali as the President of Guyana. The details in this report from Handell Duncan Related
I don’t know how the PPP plans to do that, the only body that can declare a winner after an election is GEOCOM. I see what the PPP is trying to do here, but Mr. Jagdeo this is not PERU where the OAS and other OBSERVERS, over turn a democratically elected President. This is GUYANA, my fore parents came here as salves, and I can assure you that Ali wouldn’t be my President unless he is so declared by GEOCOM. The rest you will know if and when Geocom makes their declaration, if its not in ALI’S favour and you try any thing against that declaration.