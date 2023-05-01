PPP salutes workers for their resoluteness and innovativeness in advancing Guyana 

SEE BELOW STATEMENT ISSUED BY THE PEOPLE’S PROGRESSIVE PARTY FOR LABOUR DAY 2023:

The contributions of our workers to the advancement of Guyana and our collective, progressive future are invaluable and have been the bedrock of the struggles for betterment for all. On the occasion of Labour Day 2023, the People’s Progressive Party (PPP) takes this opportunity to extend best wishes and pay homage to their sustained hard work and indomitable spirit.

The PPP/C Government continues to work assiduously to ensure that our workers are a priority and that their lives and conditions continue to be improved.

This recognition is evident by the emphasis and value placed on their welfare by the immediate reestablishment of the Ministry of Labour upon taking office in August 2020.

We believe that mechanisms to engage and represent our workers must not be diluted and that they must be able to access related services in a structured and holistic manner as is necessary through a Ministry.

While the Party is aware that there is more to be done, it continues to advance a multifaceted approach to ensure the advancement of our workers. Very early within this current tenure of the government, burdensome taxes and fees were removed and the education cash grant was restored and increased. To date, thousands of jobs have been created and restored to allow our workers a dignified opportunity to provide for their families.

Further, access to thousands of scholarships to aid in capacity building and the implementation of various programmes and policies to improve the social and physical infrastructure, are just part of the PPP/C Government’s thrust to better the lives of all workers.

As workers rally in solidarity in celebration of their invaluable contributions to national development, once again, the PPP salutes their resoluteness and innovativeness in advancing our country.

Best wishes to them on their day.

People’s Progressive Party

