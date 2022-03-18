PPP says Phagwah a “catalyst for the forging harmony among all of our people”

The People’s Progressive Party (PPP) takes this opportunity to extend Phagwah greetings to all Guyanese, especially the Hindu community.

Phagwah is a festival that has truly become national and one that is most anticipated having transcended religious boundaries. This is manifested through the participation of a wide cross-section of Guyanese throughout the country.

The kaleidoscope of colours that exemplify the celebrations, heralds the dawn of spring, reminding not only of nature’s beauty but the vibrancy of our rich diversity.

The fun and frolic that have come to be associated with it remain a catalyst for the forging harmony among all of our people.

As Guyanese celebrate the PPP urges that we be inspired by the significance of Phagwah, through its pertinent messages. The courage, determination, and sacrifice of young Prahalad and the triumph of Lord Vishnu, which speaks to the triumph of good over evil is even relevant on reflection of how our country and people navigated and overcame various challenges.

Despite the removal of the COVID-19 restrictions, we urge all to act with the greatest sense of responsibility during celebrations.

Let us be motivated by what this colourful festival signifies and be emboldened in hope that, through resoluteness in the face of adversity and despondency, the messages of Phagwah speaks to truth inevitably prevailing.

As Guyanese mark the occasion, our Party once again extends best wishes and urges caution, tolerance, and respect in the celebrations.

Shubh Holi to all!

People’s Progressive Party

