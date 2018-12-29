PPP STILL UNDECIDED ON A PRESIDENTIAL CANDIDATE

It will take a while longer before the PPP names its Presidential Candidate. The party has once again shifted the timeline for the announcement. More in this report from Handell Duncan.

From all indications the Opposition may not be naming its Presidential Candidate before the end of the year, as it had previously announced it would have done. On Thursday, the Central Executive Committee of the party, which is the highest decision making forum, met and at the end of that meeting there was no name to present to the public. The General Secretary of the party, Bharrat Jagdeo, would say that the meeting was very productive. The group, according to him , has made a decision to move the selection process forward .

How many candidates in the running for the top spot in the party is still to be known. But, already several past ministers in the PPP Government have been listed as potential contenders.

The Central Executive Committee is set to meet again sometime next week.