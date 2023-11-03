In a scathing critique, the opposition has lambasted the Ali administration for what it describes as obstinate and inept governance that has led to a widespread blackout crisis. The government’s alleged “complete breakdown in planning, management, and implementation” was at the forefront of Thursday’s condemnation. Kerese Gonsalves reports.
PPP’S STUBBORNNESS AND INCOMPETENCE HAVE CREATED A BLACKOUT CRISIS – OPPOSITION
