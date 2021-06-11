Pregnant teacher, significant other attacked in bed by cutlass-wielding bandits

An 18-year-old pregnant teacher has been left traumatised while her partner, a 26-year-old mechanic, is nursing chop wounds about his body after three (3) men, each of whom were armed with a cutlass, stormed into the couple’s home and chopped the man about his body before they robbed the couple of jewellery and valuables.

The armed robbery occurred on Wednesday night in the St. Ignatius Village, Central Rupununi, Region Nine (Upper Takutu- Upper Essequibo) and involved four (4) male suspects, ages 18, 22, 23 and 49.

According to a police statement, the bandits carted off a quantity of silver and gold jewellery valued at $45,000, one ‘SSP’ music box worth $20,000 and one (1) black Samsung ‘G2’ Core cellular phone worth $70,000.

HGP Nightly News understands that the pregnant victim was in bed with her partner when the three (3) cutlass-wielding bandits kicked down the front door of their home and started to “deal several lashes and chops to the body of her partner who eventually escaped.”

“The female then observed the perpetrators searching their home in her absent with directives from the eldest of the three. The perps then used their machetes to destroy a bicycle valued $35,000, hammock valued $5,000 and a black Honda XR motorcycle bearing registration #CG 4118. The suspects then left the home and the victim discovered her cellularphone and music box missing”

Further checks revealed that the jewellery mentioned above were also missing.

“A report was made to the police and acting on information, a raid was conducted on three houses in Tabatinga, St. Ignatius Village and Lethem where four males were arrested including the three suspects. They are presently in custody at the Lethem Police Station. One Brazilian-made motorcycle was found and is presently lodged at Lethem Police Station pending investigations.”