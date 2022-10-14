PREPARATIONS FOR DIWALI CELBRATIONS, MOTORCADE UNDERWAY

Deputy Commissioner ‘Operations’ (ag.) Mr. Ravindradat Budhram and a senior team from the Police Force earlier today met with Minister of Human Services and Social Protection, Dr. Vindhya Persaud, to discuss security and traffic arrangements for the upcoming Diwali celebrations and highly-anticipated Motorcade slated to be held countrywide.

During the coordination meeting, traffic arrangements were finalised for the Deep Jale Celebration scheduled for tomorrow (Saturday, October 15, 2022) at the Kitty Seawall Roundabout at 17:00 hrs (5 pm).

As such the following roads will be closed to facilitate the event:

1) Carifesta Avenue and Camp Street – no entry east.

2) Seawall Road and Camp Street – no entry east.

3) JB Singh Road and Thomas Lands – no entry north.

Persons attending can park on the JB Singh Road for easy access.

Vehicles proceeding west along Kitty Public Road will be allowed to continue onto Carifesta Avenue or south on Vlissengen Road.

Commander of Regional Police Division 4’A’, Assistant Commissioner Simon McBean; Commander of Regional Police Division 4’C’, Assistant Commissioner Khali Pareshram; Traffic Chief, Superintendent Dennis Stephen along personnel from the Ministry were also a part of the meeting.