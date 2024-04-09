PRES. ALI ENGAGES DOCTORS IN THE PUBLIC SECTOR, ASKING THEM TO SERVE THE PUBLIC BETTER

President Irfaan Ali, in a statement on Friday, urged medical doctors across the country to contribute to enhancing the public healthcare system. He emphasized the critical role that healthcare professionals play in ensuring the delivery of quality medical services to the population. Additionally, President Ali reassured doctors that they would not be restricted from practicing in both the private and public sectors, allowing for flexibility in their professional engagements. Kerese Gonsalves provides a detailed account of the President’s call to action.

