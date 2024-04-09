Tuesday, April 9, 2024
HomeNewsPRES. ALI ENGAGES DOCTORS IN THE PUBLIC SECTOR, ASKING THEM TO SERVE...
NewsPolitics

PRES. ALI ENGAGES DOCTORS IN THE PUBLIC SECTOR, ASKING THEM TO SERVE THE PUBLIC BETTER

By Hgp Nightly News Staff
0
53

President Irfaan Ali, in a statement on Friday, urged medical doctors across the country to contribute to enhancing the public healthcare system. He emphasized the critical role that healthcare professionals play in ensuring the delivery of quality medical services to the population. Additionally, President Ali reassured doctors that they would not be restricted from practicing in both the private and public sectors, allowing for flexibility in their professional engagements. Kerese Gonsalves provides a detailed account of the President’s call to action.

Previous article
OPM ROLLS OUT 2024 MEDIA AND COMMUNICATIONS ACADEMY TRAINING PROGRAMME
Next article
GPL IN CRISIS: GOV’T CONTEMPLATING CHANGES TO MANAGEMENT TEAM-JAGDEO
Hgp Nightly News Staff
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisment -

Most Popular

Load more

Recent Comments

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

© HGPTV 2024

MORE STORIES

White House unveils details of new international travel system to start...

GPSU AWAITS GOVERNMENT’S RESPONSE FOR CONTINUATION OF COLLECTIVE BARGAINING