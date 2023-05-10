Pres. Ali visits Leopold Street block-making project

President Dr. Irfaan Ali, on Tuesday, visited Leopold Street, Georgetown and engaged youths who are part of an ongoing community employment project.

The youths currently managing their own company— Leopold Street Inc, which has been contracted by the Ministry of Housing and Water to build 1800 concrete blocks in the first phase.

To date, the company has completed almost half of the quota. Currently, Leopold Street Inc has 10 young residents from the community working with the company, but it has the capacity to take on at least 10 more persons.

The President told the youths that he was proud of them and the work that they were doing and wanted them to be a critical part of the development of their community.

“You have the opportunity to not only do for yourself and families but to be an inspiration for other young people and communities. We want a new beginning, to demonstrate that all of us have the ability to be positive developers for our communities.”

Minister of the Ministry of Public Works, Deodat Indar and technical officers from the Ministry of Housing and Water were also present.

