PRESIDENT ALI ANNOUNCES SALARY INCREASE & ALLOWANCES FOR ALL GRADUATE TEACHERS

In her latest report, Tiana Cole highlights President Dr. Irfaan Ali’s recent fulfillment of a commitment made to educators nationwide. Following extensive meetings with teachers from various regions and consultations with the Guyana Teachers’ Union, the President announced a series of teacher benefits on Thursday morning. These include salary adjustments and duty-free concessions, among other incentives. This move is seen as a significant step in recognizing and enhancing the welfare of teachers in Guyana. Tiana Cole’s report delves into the details of these announcements and their expected impact on the teaching community.

