PRESIDENT ALI ATTENDS FUNERAL SERVICE OF HARESH SINGH

President Irfaan Ali on Wednesday, attended the funeral service of 17 year- old Haresh Singh who was killed shortly after the bodies of teen cousins Joel and Isiah Henry were discovered in the backlands of Cotton Tree West Coast Berbice two weeks ago Wendell Badrie
filed this report .

