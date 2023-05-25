PRESIDENT ALI CALLS FOR PRAYERS AND SUPPORT FOR MAHDIA FIRE SURVIVORS, GRIEVING FAMILIES

Renata Burnette provides an update on the aftermath of the Mahdia Dormitory fire, where the nation grapples with the tragic loss of 19 children. During a Candlelight vigil held for the victims, Head of State President Irfaan Ali called upon the Guyanese people to extend their love and support to survivors and the grieving families.
