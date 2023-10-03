PRESIDENT ALI CALLS FOR UNDERSTANDING AMID PROLONGED POWER OUTAGES

Over the weekend, President Irfaan Ali called on Guyanese to understand the challenges caused by prolonged power outages from Guyana Power and Light. He reassured the public that his administration is actively working to address the issue. Shemar Alleyne provides more details.
