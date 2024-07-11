PRESIDENT ALI CALLS FOR UNIFORMITY, SOUNDNESS AND CONSISTENCY IN JUDICIAL DECISIONS AT FIRST LEGAL CONFERENCE

President Irfaan Ali emphasized the need for consistency and robustness in court rulings during the inaugural legal conference on the criminal justice reform outlined in Needham’s Point Declaration. Stay tuned for the report by Tiana Cole for a more comprehensive coverage of the conference and the President’s remarks.
