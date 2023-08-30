PRESIDENT ALI CHAMPIONS LCDS AND CLIMATE CHANGE IN TALKS WITH FORMER UK PRIME MINISTER

The Low Carbon Development Strategy remains crucial to Guyana’s efforts to combat climate change. President Irfaan Ali recently engaged in discussions with former British Prime Minister Anthony Blair to advance their dialogue on environmental safety and preserving Guyana’s forests. Renata Burnette provides further details on this important meeting in her report.
