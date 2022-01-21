PRESIDENT ALI CONGRATULATES PM MOTTLEY ON SECOND TERM

President Dr Irfaan Ali has written to Barbados Prime Minister Mia Amor Mottley to congratulate her on Thursday’s landslide victory, in the nation’s first elections since becoming a Republic late last year after removing Britain’s Queen as the Sovereign Head of State.

Despite earlier promising not to hold any elections during the coronavirus pandemic, PM Mottley changed courses and announced in December that there would be elections, stating that the elections would help to foster national unity as the country continues to battle the pandemic.

In congratulating the newly re-elected PM, President Ali stated the following:

“On behalf of the Government and people of Guyana, I extend warmest congratulations to you on your election to serve a second term as Prime Minister of Barbados. We also congratulate the Barbadian people for once again demonstrating their commitment to democracy.

Your re-election provides us with the opportunity to concretise the plans and programmes that we have discussed to build on the cooperation between Guyana and Barbados. I look forward as well, to our continued collaboration at the regional level, as we endeavour to advance our integration process and to secure the benefits that our peoples deserve.

Please accept, Dear Colleague, my best wishes for success in your new tenure and the renewed assurances of my high esteem. Mohamed Irfaan Ali, President of the Co-operative Republic of Guyana.”