PRESIDENT ALI DEFENDS CALLS FOR REPARATIVE JUSTICE ON BRITISH TV SHOW

On the Good Morning Britain TV show, President Irfaan Ali expressed his support for calls for reparations from the beneficiaries of the slave trade. He emphasized that the request is not for extravagance but for justice. For further insights into his remarks, watch Renata Burnette’s report.
