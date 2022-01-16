PRESIDENT ALI IDENTIFIES ‘SAFE SPACES’ FOR FAMILY CENTERED ACTIVITIES

As part of “Operation Clean-up”, Head of State, President Dr Irfaan Ali, has revealed that he has identified a number of “safe spaces”, where a number of family centered initiatives will be developed.

During his campaign across Georgetown yesterday (Saturday 15 January 2022), President Ali identified a plot of land on the Lamaha corridor between Main and Camp Streets, which will be developed into a safe space where Guyanese are able to enjoy time with their families.

President Ali envisions an Art Gallery and Food Court for that location.

The Head of State, who was also joined by Minister of Public Works, Bishop Juan Edghill, said that the government is keen on promoting health and wellness, just as much as the other major transformational projects slated to take place in the capital.

Minister Edghill gave an insight into his vision for the Lamaha space, he said “that whole shed is going to be converted into a ‘One Guyana Food Court and Art Gallery’ where people will be able to come and have breakfast, people will be able to come and have lunch, buy fine art. So, there is massive development in terms of the beautification, improving the aesthetics and creating space for the public to come and interact and socialise”.

And in keeping with the government’s plan to promote family friendly social areas, Minister Edghill ruled out certain types of events. He explained that, “it is not going to be a drink spot where people are going to come put down their big boom and sell beers and liquor and have big fetes. This is family-oriented development. Kids must be able to come out with their tricycles, the disabled must be able to come with their wheelchairs and get some fresh air, they must be able to park and get in here”.

Meanwhile, a similar initiative is expected to commence in the Durey Lane, Campbellville area which is expected to be transformed into a social space. Minister Edghill said that the “green space” would be outfitted with walkways, benches, lights as well as parking for visitors.

Finally, Minister Edghill said that work on both initiatives has already begun and that citizens should expect to see transformations as soon as today, Sunday 16 January 2022.