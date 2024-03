President Irfaan Ali, joining hundreds of Guyanese in Holi celebrations on Sunday, highlighted the significance of preserving cultural customs and national identity. This event underscored the unity and diversity that cultural traditions bring to the nation, emphasizing how such celebrations are integral to understanding and embracing the country’s rich heritage. In her report, Kerese Gonsalves provides a detailed account of the festivities and the President’s message.

