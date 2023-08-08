President Ali leaves Guyana for official visit to Dominican Republic

President Irfaan Ali left Guyana on Tuesday morning for an official visit to the Dominican Republic.

During the August 8-9 visit, the Head of State is expected to hold bilateral discussions with the country’s President, Luis Abinader.

Meetings are also expected between officials from both countries. President Abinader and a high-level team, along with members of the Dominican Republic’s private sector, visited Guyana in early June to focus on enhancing bilateral relations between the two countries.

Both leaders had also expressed their commitment to pursuing greater collaboration, particularly in the areas of energy, agriculture, tourism, trade, ICT, infrastructure and industry.

