President Ali meets with Caribbean Agricultural Research and Development Institute (CARDI)

On Wednesday afternoon, President Irfaan Ali met with a high level team from the Caribbean Agricultural Research and Development Institute (CARDI) at the Arthur Chung Conference Centre.

The team was led by its newly appointed Executive Director, Ansari Hosein and the Chief Executive Officer of CARDI’s commercial subsidiary, Maurice Wilson.

CARDI’s local representative, Jhaman Kundun, and Minister of Agriculture, Zulfikar Mustapha were also at the meeting.

During the meeting, the Head of State reminded the team that CARICOM has identified agriculture as a key component of development for the region with a priority on food security. He also touched on the Agri-Investment Forum and Expo in May and the global interest that surrounds it.